Ghana: TTH Installs Mandatory Thermometer Check Points

Tamale — The Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region as part of precautionary measures to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak has installed a mandatory thermometer check point for both visitors and staff entering the hospital.

About six staff have been purposely designated to ensure that all visitors to the facility go through the mandatory checks instituted by the management of the hospital.

Dr John Bertson Eleeza, the Northern Regional Health Director, said the mandatory check point was part of the precautionary measures the health directorate had instructed all health centres to undertake to ensure the safety of everyone.

Dr Eleeza said the measure had sent a strong signal to the public and it had become evident to the people that no one would be allowed entry without a nose mask.

He urged the public to practice the various precautionary measures by the World Health Organisation in order to stay safe.

Dr Eleeza also commended volunteer doctors and nurses, especially at the testing centre for their sacrificial role in rendering services at this crucial time.

The Northern Region has recorded 32 positive cases with 12 recoveries and discharged after testing negative for the second time.

He also said the testing centre which was supported by UNICEF with funding from DFID had so far tested over 3,000 out of over 4,000 samples received from 7 regions, that is Bono East, Bono, Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Savannah and Northern East Regions.