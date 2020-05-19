Ghana: Don't Opt for Cesarean Section As Means of Delivery--Whog Specialist

Tema — A Specialist with the Women's Health Obstetrician and Gynaecology (WHOG), Dr Dixie Constantini has cautioned women against deliberately opting for Cesarean-section (C-section) as a means of delivering their babies.

According to her, CS which is the use of surgery in delivering babies should not replace the natural means of delivering babies, once the woman is healthy and fit to deliver through the natural means.

"Simply because they (pregnant women) don't want to push isn't advisable enough to resort to the use of C- section. C-section should ideally be used when vaginal delivery will put mother and baby at risk," she emphasised.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Dr Constantini said it had become a fashion for most young ladies to opt for C-section even when they had the ability to deliver naturally.

She explained that like any other surgical procedure, C-section had its own risks and complications; as a result it was only advisable when medically necessary.

"If your doctor however tells you a cesarean section is the best and safest delivery option you have, trust that he or she knows what he's saying and has your interest at heart," she added.

Dr Constantini said the use of C-section must be the last resort purely on medical grounds.

She said it was quite ironic that in some instances, persons who actually needed the C-section rather refuse it with the excuse that they want to be "Hebrew women".

This attitude she said could cost a woman her life and that of her baby or babies or even leave a baby motherless.

Dr Constantini said it was important that women worked hand in hand with their obgyn during pregnancy, adding that "a well monitored pregnancy almost always ends well."

"Never forget that whether you had a C-section or a vaginal delivery, your motherhood status remains the same. Don't allow anyone to make you feel or think otherwise," she added.

The WHOG is an international organisation made up of Specialists from various parts of the world who deal with the health problems women go through on daily basis especially gynaecology and pregnancy related issues.