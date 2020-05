KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan's Ministry of Health announced 302 new cases of COVID-19 including eight deaths.

According to the Ministry's report of Saturday, May 16, the new cases were reported in Khartoum State (235), Gezira (11), North Kordofan (11), Sinnar (10), West Darfur (10), Gedaref (7), North Darfur (5), South Darfur (5), White Nile (4), Blue Nile (3) and West Kordofan (1).

The country's total cases now stands at 2591 including 105 deaths.