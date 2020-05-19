Sudan: Security Committee and Native Administration in W. Kordofan Coordinate Work

Al- Foula — The head of the Higher Council for Peace and Reconciliation in West Darfur state, Al- Saddig Meriedah Mohamed , noted in statement to SUNA the joint meeting between the state's security committee and the native administration chaired by governor caretaker of west Kordofan state, Gen. Abdulla Mohamed Abdulla has asserted the necessity for good coordination between the two sides to realize peace and the work for peaceful coexistence, acceptance of others, mending of the social fabric and security.

The prince of the Western Mountains, in Lagawa locality, Prince Salih ali Azra'ag affirmed the direct responsibility of the native administration on souls and property of the citizens in the area, asserting their strong stance with the state's government in combating sedition and tribalism.