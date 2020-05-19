Sudan: Corona Virus Infection Cases Increased to (2591)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the increase of cases of infection with corona virus to reach 2591 cases with 105 deaths cases.

According to the epidemiological report, on Saturday, May 16th, 302 new cases of infection with coronavirus were registered, in addition to (8) deaths, as new cases were reported in the state of Khartoum (235), Al-Gazira (11) cases, Sennar (10) cases, North Kordofan (11) cases West Darfur (10) cases, Gedaref (7) cases, North Darfur (5)cases, South Darfur (5) cases, White Nile (4) cases, Blue Nile (3) ) cases, West Darfur (1) case, while deaths reported (3) deaths in Khartoum state and (two deaths) in Gezira state, (one death in each of the states of Gedaref, North Darfur, West Darfur).

The new registered cases of corona virus infection bring the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan to (2591) cases, including (105) deaths.

the cumulative total number of infection cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (2109) cases, Al Gazira (140) cases, North Kordofan (88) cases, Gedaref (77) cases, Sennar (60) cases, South Darfur (24) cases, Kassala (17) ) cases, West Darfur (14) cases, North Darfur (12) cases, River Nile (10), Northern State (8) cases, White Nile (8) West Kordofan (6), East Darfur (6) cases, Blue Nile (4) cases, , Red Sea (3) cases, South Kordofan (3) cases, and Central Darfur (2) cases.

(25) cases of recovery cases, including (22) in the state of Khartoum, in addition to (one case) in each of the states of North Darfur, South Darfur, and the White Nile, bringing the total number of recovered cases to (247).

The Federal Ministry of Health indicated that daily laboratory examination was carried out for (437) samples in the National Laboratory for Public Health (Stack), and (278) cases were positive for the first time with a positive rate of 67.1%, as well as (65) samples were examined in the Blue Nile Institute laboratory, of which (24) of them are positive for the first time with a positive rate of 47%.

The Ministry affirmed that the patients receive the necessary medical care, and the contact follow-up system continues to actively search for new cases.

The Health Ministry stressed on the citizens to adhere to the implementation of the preventive guidelines represented in (social distancing, hand washing, sneezing and coughing), and to adhere to the Health Emergencies Law to stay at home and to movie only in extreme necessity.

In addition to the immediate reporting of suspected corona cases to 221 for the Khartoum State, and 9090 number for all the states of Sudan.

The Federal Ministry of Health has pointed to the follow-up to its official website https://fmoh.gov.sd, and the Ministry's Facebook to see the daily epidemiological situation, and not to adopt false news appearing on the pages of social networking sites before the official announcement of the Federal Ministry of Health.