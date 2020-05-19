Cameroon: Management of COVID-19 - Screening, Treatment Remain Free

This was underscored during the daily press briefing on Covid-19 in the country on Sunday May 17, as 51 new cases have been registered.

Besides the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic in all the ten regions of the country, the Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, says the management of the pandemic is encouraging and the health personnel as well as the population should remain optimistic. He was speaking yesterday May 17, 2020 in Yaounde at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. He used the event to insist that the screening and treatment of Covid-19 in the country are completely free. The Director of Disease Control told the media persons that some 51 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the country as of yesterday May 17. Reasons why he stressed that the population must be prudent and vigilant especially as there has been an increased in the number of positive Covid-19 cases since the government laid-back some of the barrier measures against the Coronavirus. He said while there is need to support homes and enterprises in the management of the sanitary crisis, individuals need to show proof of responsibility in taking proper actions to prevent the virus. Dr Etoundi Mballa said the current case fatality rate of Covid-19 in the country stands at 4.7 per cent while the recovery rate is close to 60 per cent; the screening capacity is improving over time. On the therapeutic level, the Scientific Committee is considering new treatment protocols while taking into account traditional pharmacopoeia. It was also revealed that the Ministry of Public Health continues to support the implementation of recommendations relating to school resumption, the journey back home of Cameroonians abroad in collaboration with sectors concerned as well as the development of new strategies aimed at reducing the stigmatisation of infected people and healthcare personnel, which according to Dr Etoundi Mballa is a major obstacle in the fight against Covid-19 in the country. As partners in the fight against Covid-19, the Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health called on the population to ensure strict observance of the regularly stated rules of hygiene, which are structured around the washing of hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing or using a bent elbow; wearing face mask in public, maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres and above all, stay at home as much as possible.