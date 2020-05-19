Cameroon: African Championships - Several Leagues Abandoned

Some African countries have decided to cancel their domestic football championships while others are bent on playing the remaining matches.

The Coronavirus pandemic continue to scare sports in Africa and the world. As a result several African countries have called off their domestic leagues, others have abandoned and some are still hoping to continue the season despite the pandemic.

Countries that have called off championships

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) ended the 2019/2020 football season on Tuesday May 12, 2020. In this light PWD of Bamenda was declared champions of Cameroon after the 28th playing day. PWD of Bamenda finished on the top spot with 47 points and will represent Cameroon in the CAF Champions League.

TP Mazembe were crowned DR Congo champions after the league was cancelled. The nation's football regulating body had actually reached this choice on Wednesday May 13, 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic remains to spread out around the world. As an outcome, the Ravens will certainly be standing for the nation in the CAF Champions League together with runners-up AS Vita Club. Officials of the Angola Football Federation have agreed to abandon the country's top-flight championship popularly known as the Girabola and other competitions. The officials met on Thursday May 14, 2020 and resolved to abandon all football competitions with immediate effects. Primeiro D'Agosto and Petro Atletico of Luanda will bear the country's flag in next season's CAF Champions League.

Countries still to continue with championships

Burundi Football Federation has decided to resume with their domestic league. The President of the Competitions Commission of the Burundi Football Federation Yussuf Moussi has signed a release informing stakeholders that football will resume in the country on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The Egyptian Premier League season could be resumed by mid-July, according to Gamal Mohamed Ali, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) vice president, who revealed that EFA has already sent a plan for resuming the league to the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Morocco Football Federation (FRMF) will restart its domestic season when it gets the go-ahead from its country's government. Tunisia Football Federation, the FTF, is hopeful that the nation's top league could resume in August provided the government gives its approval. Other countries like Mauritius, Guinea, Kenya, Ethiopia and also Burkina Faso have actually deserted their football period.