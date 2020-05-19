Cameroon: Newspapers Publishers Equip Media Houses

18 May 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Cameroon English Language Newspapers Publishers Association (CENPA) will distribute protective kits to all media houses in the country in the days ahead.

As the Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the world, affecting thousands, journalists in Cameroon, just like health personnel, are the most exposed. The President of the Cameroon English Language Newspapers Publishers Association (CENPA), Kristian Ngah Christian says journalists are even more vulnerable, unlike health personnel, because in the line of their duties in collecting information, they get in contact with people of all walks of life on a daily basis whose status they do not know. It is within this backdrop that CENPA is setting up a project to donate protective kits such as hand-wash buckets, hand sanitizers, face masks, washing soaps and disinfectants to media organs around the country to support them in protecting their staff and journalists as they go about reporting on the Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking during a press conference on Friday, May 15, 2020, Kristian Ngah said the spread of the virus is moving with a speed and ferocity that makes it exceedingly hard for reporters to cover. Yet, audiences everywhere are desperate for updates and accurate information on Covid-19 amid growing backdrop of fear and uncertainty. Because journalists are determined to keep the public informed and educated on the development concerning Coronavirus spread and efforts to contain it, CENPA President said they felt the urgent need to accompany the government in its efforts in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. This by ensuring that journalists and their working environments are protected, visit newsrooms around the country and distribute protective kits against Covid-19. The President of CENPA said the anti-Coronavirus protection kits will be distributed in the towns of Bamenda, Buea, Douala, Kumba, Limbe and Yaounde. At the end of the exercise, CENPA hopes that every news organ would have received hand-wash buckets, hand sanitizers, a good quantity of face masks, washing soap and disinfectants.

