Zimbabwe: Govt Announces List of Allowed Low-Risk Sports

Golf, swimming, tennis, and athletics are some of the low-risk sports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has allowed to resume.

In March this year, the government banned all sporting activities in the country as Zimbabwe grappled with containing the spread of the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Saturday, Mnangagwa announced that players in some sporting activities with minimum physical contact could start being played with immediate effect.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa in her media briefing after meeting the ad hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 Monday listed the sports that will be allowed to take place.

They are; archery, swimming, athletics, rowing, cycling, equestrian events, fencing, golf, gymnastics, motorsports and BMX, shooting, tennis, chess, darts, draughts, and pool.

Venues at which low-risk sports take place must open between 8 am and 4.30 pm. Spectators must not exceed 50 people at these venues. Persons competing and spectators are required to submit themselves for screening and testing for Covid-19.