Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Announces 14-Day Lockdown of Its Buchanan Concession Area

Buchanan — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has announced a 14-day lockdown of its Buchanan Concession area as part of new tougher control measures. The decision comes after a number of additional positive Covid19 cases were reported 16th May 2020 - all related to the initial positive case reported May 14.

All of the positive case patients are feeling well, and none is exhibiting symptoms.

Authorities of the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) are overseeing management of the case recorded from within the ArcelorMittal Liberia Concession in Buchanan and all related suspected cases or exposed contacts.

Lockdown details

The lockdown will begin at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and during this period, the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia will enforce a range of measures including but not limited to:

Restriction of movement in and out of the concession. No entry or exits (except for essential staff). Private vehicles will be denied access;

Essential employees who live outside the Loop will continue to come to work, but only utilizing the company's vehicles which will be disinfected regularly during the workday;

All residents in the concession will be required to remain indoors and not go beyond 2 meters of their home;

All domestic workers (who live outside the area) will be denied access for the 14 days;

To ensure strict compliance, security will be posted outside the home of any staff in isolation;

Ecobank and ERA supermarket branches in the Loop will be closed to the public;

Employees working during the lockdown will be required to abide by all safety protocols including the wearing of masks, frequent handwashing and social distancing;

While additional precautions are being taken to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic, the company is maintaining core operations and employment levels.

The management of the company recognizes the threats posed by the COVID-19 and the need for a concerted effort and has been working closely with the Government of Liberia, County Superintendents and local health authorities to combat the disease.

As a company that prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of its staff and the public, ArcelorMittal Liberia assures of its continued commitment and support to efforts to combat the spread of the Coronavirus in Grand Bassa County and across Liberia.