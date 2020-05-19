Namibia: Niikondo Named Acting Nust Vice Chancellor

18 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) Council has appointed Andrew Niikondo as acting vice chancellor, effective 19 May.

The decision was taken at the university council meeting held on Thursday. Niikondo, who is the current deputy vice chancellor for academic in the department of academic affairs and research, takes over from vice chancellor for administration and finance Morné du Toit, who has been acting in the vice chancellor position since the departure of the long-serving Tjama Tjivikua.

Niikondo's appointment follows the expiry of the acting term of Du Toit today. Niikondo is expected to serve for a period of six months, or until the position is substantially filled, whichever date is earlier. Nust acting spokesperson Jordaania Andima said it is envisaged that the recruitment of the vice chancellor will be concluded in the second half of the year.

"The council is confident that Niikondo will lead the university to the best of his abilities, particularly during this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic," she noted.

Niikondo holds a National Diploma in Public Management, obtained at the Polytechnic of Namibia in 1995, a B-Tech Degree in Public Management from Technikon South Africa (TSA) in 1999, a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of the Western Cape in 2002, and a Doctoral Degree in Public Administration from the University of Namibia in 2008. He served in the executive committee of the university for a period of nine years, first as vice rector for academic affairs and research from 2011 until 2018 and thereafter as deputy vice chancellor for academic, since 2018 to date.

Furthermore, Andima stated, it is council's wish to see the institution flourish and to continue creatively meeting the needs of students, society and the economy through multiple pathways for excellent education, research, innovation and collaborations with the stakeholders. "Council is therefore calling on all Nust staff members, stakeholders and the wider community to pledge their support to Niikondo's leadership during this transition period.

Council is thankful for Mr Du Toit's leadership over the past six months at the helm of Nust, a responsibility that the current council entrusted him with, as well as, for the previous period of acting. Council wishes him all the best as he returns to his substantive position of deputy vice chancellor for finance and administration," she said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.