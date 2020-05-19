Sudan: Reconciliation Ceremonies End Tribal Conflicts in Darfur

18 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Buram — Tribal leaders from South and East Darfur signed reconciliation agreements in Buram locality in South Darfur on Friday and Saturday under auspices of Lt Gen Abdelrahim Hamdan, Deputy Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main government militia.

The ceremonies took place in El Nadeef and lasted two days. They are meant to end an era of tribal conflicts that lasted for more than three decades. Reconciliation agreements were signed between Rizeigat and Fallata, Salamat and Habbaniya, Salamat and Fallata, Fallata and Masalit, Rizeigat and Hijeir Tonjo, and Salamat and Taaysha.

The tribesmen agreed on disarmament, not harbouring criminals, renouncing tribalism, and working on unity. They also agreed to send a delegation to the armed movements at the peace negotiations in the South Sudan capital Juba in order to urge them to reach a comprehensive peace accord as soon as possible.

Leaders of the Fallata and Rizeigat herders' tribes already signed a covenant in Nyala on Wednesday, pledging to cease hostilities in South Darfur following clashes in which dozens of tribesmen were killed.

Heavy fighting between the two tribes broke out in South Darfur almost two weeks ago after cattle rustlers stole a number of livestock in Dimsu. A joint force of army soldiers and RSF militiamen was deployed to contain the situation. Large numbers of people fled to Katila. A total of 242 tribesmen have been arrested by the RSF.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.