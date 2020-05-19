Sudan: Reconciliation Ceremonies End Tribal Conflicts in Darfur

Buram — Tribal leaders from South and East Darfur signed reconciliation agreements in Buram locality in South Darfur on Friday and Saturday under auspices of Lt Gen Abdelrahim Hamdan, Deputy Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main government militia.

The ceremonies took place in El Nadeef and lasted two days. They are meant to end an era of tribal conflicts that lasted for more than three decades. Reconciliation agreements were signed between Rizeigat and Fallata, Salamat and Habbaniya, Salamat and Fallata, Fallata and Masalit, Rizeigat and Hijeir Tonjo, and Salamat and Taaysha.

The tribesmen agreed on disarmament, not harbouring criminals, renouncing tribalism, and working on unity. They also agreed to send a delegation to the armed movements at the peace negotiations in the South Sudan capital Juba in order to urge them to reach a comprehensive peace accord as soon as possible.

Leaders of the Fallata and Rizeigat herders' tribes already signed a covenant in Nyala on Wednesday, pledging to cease hostilities in South Darfur following clashes in which dozens of tribesmen were killed.

Heavy fighting between the two tribes broke out in South Darfur almost two weeks ago after cattle rustlers stole a number of livestock in Dimsu. A joint force of army soldiers and RSF militiamen was deployed to contain the situation. Large numbers of people fled to Katila. A total of 242 tribesmen have been arrested by the RSF.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.