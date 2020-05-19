Namibia: Two Men Claim Police Brutality

TWO young men reported a case of assault with intent to cause body harm against members of the Namib Desert/Operation Covid-19 last Tuesday.

Erastus Simon (26) and Kahatumwa Hendrik (25) were allegedly assaulted at around 22h00 on 9 May near the Kuisebmond community hall, by uniformed officers.

The two were walking back home after escorting Simon's girlfriend to the taxi.

"After she got into the taxi, we started walking back home and we heard a voice calling us. We thought it was muggers and we started running. Next, we saw a police van and I ran towards (the van) for help - just for the officers to start slapping me," narrated Simon.

Other officers allegedly ran after and caught Hendrik. Simon added that during the assault by the officers, he fell to the ground, and they kicked him repeatedly, bruising his face against the road surface.

"When I asked why they are beating us, they said we talked too much. They continued beating us even while we were on the ground. One officer handcuffed us while others kicked us. An officer in an NDF uniform told his colleagues to stop and they let us go, telling us to run home," said Simon.

With the help of community activist Joseph Kandowa, the two reported a case against the officers.

Simon sustained an injury on his right foot, arm and back. Hendrik says his right hand is numb.

The police community affairs commander in Erongo region, Ileni Shapumba confirmed that a case had been opened against the officers.

"The victims have opened a case with us and it's under investigation by the internal investigation unit, like all other cases of the same nature. It is a fair and transparent process," he said.