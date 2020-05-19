Sudan: Soldier Kills Two in Khartoum

Khartoum — A member of the Sudan Armed Forces shot and killed two people in Abu Hamama neighbourhood in Khartoum on Saturday evening. He has been arrested.

Army spokesman Brig Amer El Hasan expressed the regrets of the Sudan Armed Forces about what he called "a tragic accident".

An official complaint has been filed against the perpetrator. El Hasan stated that the SAF will take all legal measures to ensure that no one is above the law.

Information Minister Feisal Mohamed Saleh described the incident as "sad". He added: "The measures taken to implement the lockdown can be decisive without the use of bullets."

The High Committee for Health Emergencies responded by saying that decisive and deterrent measures should be taken to bring the alleged perpetrator to trial.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.