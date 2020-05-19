Sudan: Soldier Kills Two in Khartoum

18 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A member of the Sudan Armed Forces shot and killed two people in Abu Hamama neighbourhood in Khartoum on Saturday evening. He has been arrested.

Army spokesman Brig Amer El Hasan expressed the regrets of the Sudan Armed Forces about what he called "a tragic accident".

An official complaint has been filed against the perpetrator. El Hasan stated that the SAF will take all legal measures to ensure that no one is above the law.

Information Minister Feisal Mohamed Saleh described the incident as "sad". He added: "The measures taken to implement the lockdown can be decisive without the use of bullets."

The High Committee for Health Emergencies responded by saying that decisive and deterrent measures should be taken to bring the alleged perpetrator to trial.

