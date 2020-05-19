Sudan: Khartoum Lockdown and Sudan Travel Ban Extended

Khartoum / Delling / El Obeid / Sheikan / Kassala / Wad Madani — The lockdown in Khartoum and the travel ban to the states in Sudan must be extended for another two weeks.

This is the recommendation of the High Committee for Health Emergencies to the Security and Defence Council, the committee's deputy chairman and member of the Sovereign Council Siddig Tawir said yesterday.

Tawir said that the Security and Defence Council will respond today or tomorrow.

The committee fears that without lockdown the Eid El Fitir (the end of the Ramadan next weekend) will lead to overcrowding, more spreading of the coronavirus, and therefore an aggravation of the health situation in the country.

The committee coordinating the coronavirus approach in Khartoum recommended yesterday that the lockdown be continued.

The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority extended the closure of all Sudanese airports for passenger traffic until May 31. The Authority exempted cargo flights, humanitarian aid flights, and the repatriation of foreign nationals.

Delling

A first coronavirus case has been registered this weekend in Delling locality in South Kordofan. The patient came from El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan.

Jalal El Naeema, Director of Medical Services in Delling, told Radio Dabanga that two suspected cases were in isolation. The results of their tests were not yet available.

El Naeema said that the locality is facing huge challenges in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, mainly because many people are defying the travel ban and return to the area to spend the Eid El Fitir holiday with their relatives.

In Sudan, people traditionally spend the Eid El Fitir with their relatives where they were born. They often travel to their family days before the feast starts.

El Naeema appealed to the residents to adhere to the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

North Kordofan

The number of coronavirus cases in North Kordofan has reached 77, including 15 medical staff, director general of the North Kordofan Health Ministry Ahmed Rajab told Radio Dabanga.

Most of the cases are concentrated in Sheikan locality. Rajab warned the residents that it is dangerous to ignore the measures taken by the health authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Doctor Amer Muzamil told Radio Dabanga from Sheikan locality, which includes the state capital El Obeid, that there are great shortages of medicines in the state, including antibiotics and medicines to treat malaria, diabetes and high blood pressure.

The security committee of Sheikan locality extended the closure of the markets in El Obeid for another ten days, starting today.

Kassala

The Kassala Ministry of Health reported 43 suspected cases of coronavirus in the state yesterday. Samples have been taken and sent to the National Laboratory in Khartoum.

Director General of the Ministry of Health doctor Eman Mahmoud said that the Kassala state now has 17 registered coronavirus cases, ten in Kassala locality and seven in New Halfa locality.

She called on all people in the state to adhere to health measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic. She said that investigation shows that most cases were identified due to community spread and contact.

El Gezira

El Managil locality in El Gezira imposed a complete ban on movement that went into effect yesterday. All markets and shops are to be closed, except for bakeries, groceries, butchers, vegetable shops, and pharmacies.

In total, 2,289 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Sudan so far. 105 patients died, 222 recovered. Many believe the real numbers to be much higher.

