Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Urges FCT Health Workers to Extend Ultimatum On Strike

19 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu

Abuja — The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has appealed to the Joint Health Sector Union and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (JOHESU), FCT Chapter, to extend the strike ultimatum they gave to the FCT Administration.

The JOHESU had on May 7, given the government up to May 28 to address the irregularities in salary payment since January, non-payment of arrears of promotion from 2016, 2017 and 2018, delay in the release of conversion and proper placement of some of the workers, in order to avert workers' strike.

But Gbajabiamila, at a meeting with the officials of the union at the National Assembly, Abuja, yesterday, pleaded with the health workers to tarry a while on the issue and assured them that the House would deliberate on the matter at plenary on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, (today) and come up with a strong resolution.

He also hinted that the House would meet with the officials from the FCTA, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Budget Office and IPPIS officials to ensure that all issues were resolved with immediate effect.

Responding, the Chairman of JOHESU, FCT Chapter, Ms. Deborah Yusufu, commended the Speaker for his intervention, which showed that he recognised the sacrifices health workers are making in the fight against COVID-19.

Yusufu said she would take the Speaker's position back to her union.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu; Chairman House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Tanko Sununu and the JOHESU officials.

