Sudan: RF Denies Any Splits Among Its Ranks

Khartoum — The Revolutionary Front has denied the news reported by the media about splits within the Revolutionary Front, stressing that this news is incorrect, and that the Revolutionary Front is a political institution governed by a constitution and organizational structures, and the violation of any of its factions to its institution does not mean an split inside the front.

Meanwhile, the majority of the eight factions of the Revolutionary Front, of its nine organizations confirm its unity under its elected leadership by its leadership council headed by Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, and denies the existence of two fronts.

The FR noted that the Sudan's Liberation Movement, led by Minawi has presented a reform vision of reforms that was discussed during the meetings of the leadership council, and formed a committee to study it along with other proposals to come out with regular proposals in the framework of the constitution and the existing organizational structures.

Indicating that the leadership council of the RF is in session and it will introduce a detailed statement on the organizational issues and the progress of the peace process.