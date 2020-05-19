Sudan: Launching of Negotiations On National Issues Important Step - Dio Matouk

Juba — The member of the Southern Sudan's Peace Mediation Committee, Dr. Dio Matouk, said the start of negotiations between the Sudanese government and the Revolutionary Front on national issues is an important step, expressing his optimism to achieve positive results.

He said in a press statement following the end of the opening session today, through video conference that the RF presented a paper on national issues which was handed over to the Sudanese government delegation to study it and present its response on it.

Dio pointed out that the file of national issues deals with the establishment of the transitional governance mechanisms at the centre level, the participation of RF in transitional institutions in the centre, besides its dealing with important issues such as the Sudanese identity, the constitutional issues related to constitution making through the constitutional conference, in addition to some other sensitive issues that were not touched by the other negotiations' tracks, such as issues of (Al-Kanabi), and some issues in the states such as the issue of North Kordofan, indicating that all these issues will be included in the national track.

He stressed the commitment of the mediation with the announced new (MF1) table for the negotiations, and which will be concluded by the initial signing of the agreement in the 20th of June.

Dio explained that the mediation will present the draft of peace agreement signed in letters to the Lieutenant General Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of the Republic of South Sudan, the first mediator and sponsor of the peace talks between the two sides (the transitional government and the Revolutionary Front) in order that the mediators in the region deliberate on how the final signing of the agreement is made.

Dio has extended thanks to the United Nations and international partners who have contributed in the movement of the Sudan's peace file, he also extended thanks to the Sudan's government, the RF, and partners in the United Nations, the international community and the region for the help to achieve peace, he went also to extend his thanks to the media, saying: "Despite the conditions of the corona pandemic, they have been more careful to follow the negotiations to achieve stability in Sudan."

It is worth noting that the negotiation file national issues will continue for three days, and to stop for the holidays of Eid al-Fitr to be resumed in the 27th of current May on the security arrangements file.