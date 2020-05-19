Sudan: SC Members Witness Signing of (Galad) in Kassala

Kassala — Two members of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman and Mawlana Hassan Mohamed Sheikh Idris Gadi witnessed in the presence of the governor, caretaker of Kassala state, Major General Mahmoud Babiker Hamd, leaders of the regular forces, leaders of the native administration, the state's figures, and representatives of the forces of freedom and change in the Secretariat of the Kassala state government, witnessed the signing of the Charter for Tribal Reconciliation (Al-Galad) between Nuba, Al-Bani A'amer and Al-Habab tribes.

The document stipulated the commitment of the two parties to the agreement, and the truce, resort to the voice of reason, stop the fighting, reject violence and spread a culture of peace and peaceful coexistence between the two parties, the state's components in general, and the work for the implementation of the rule of law and justice by bringing all those proven to be involved in trigging the incidents or incitement and spreading of rumors to increase them.

Member of the CS, Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman affirmed the state's commitment to compensate for the losses, with the trial of the criminals proved to take part in the incidents from both sides, to ensure the citizens of the application of law against those who provoke conflicts.

He indicated that the truce agreed upon is a beginning to address the roots of the crisis, confirming the state's ability to implement it in every inch of its territory.

On his part, Sovereign Member Maulana Hassan Mohamed Sheikh Idris Gadi praised all those who contributed to the singing of the agreement from the tribes of Nuba, Al-Bani Amer, Al-Habab, calling for the importance of commitment to implementing the agreement, and preserve the brotherhood and harmony that prevailed in the community and components of Kassala State.

The Governor, caretaker of Kassala, Major General Mahmoud Babiker Hamd and the representative of the regular forces, Lieutenant General Khaled al-Shami, asserted the ability of the armed forces to achieve stability and maintain security in all parts of the country, stressing on the ranks unity in order to maintain the strength of the home front.

Meanwhile, the head of the Supreme Committee for the initiative of the people of Kassala for Social Peace, Dr. Abdul Gadir Faki praised all the leaders of the native administration, and the community components of the state, and the Forces of Freedom and Change who contributed to preparing the agreement and the truce, indicated that they will be the real guarantee for the implementation of the agreement.