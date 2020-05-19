Sudan: Government's Delegation, RF Discuss National Issues

Khartoum — The government's delegation for the peace negotiations in Juba headed by a the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shamsul Eddin Kabashi, held a negotiation session with the Revolutionary Front on the national issues via video conference at the Salam Rotana Hotel.

The government's delegation affirmed its keenness and determination to achieve peace as the first strategic goal for the institutions of the transition period. The member of the SC the spokesman of the delegation, Mohamed Hassan Osman Al- Tayyishi, indicated in press statement, that there is an agreement on the initial signing of comprehensive peace agreement with the RF in the 20th of next June, expressing belief on the partners capability to reach an agreement, on bases of the confidence that prevailed between them during the last period, and their commitment on the remaining issues.

He noted that today's session was devoted to the discussion of national issues and agree on it during three days, indicating that the government delegation's approach throughout the peace negotiations focused on addressing issues of war and peace in Sudan on two levels, the features of the crisis in the conflict areas in Darfur and the two areas, and eastern Sudan, which were called the tracks approach, and the war issues in relations with central issues in all the Sudan.

Al-Tayyishi pointed out that the national issues include the foundations of the state's building and the elimination of the defects in the inherited structure to enhance the unity of Sudan, building justice, equality and freedom and the building of a social contract for all the Sudanese people on the basis of citizenship and the fair and effective participation of all partners of the revolution and the various national groups, as well as issues of establishing a constitutional conference for the constitution-making from the bases to be concluded with the convention of a general conference that would take into account the opinions and ideas that Sudanese people have participated in the various regions.

He continued that the national issues include the system of government, the issues of privacy such as the nomads, Kanabi, environment and the national capital issues, the foundations and criteria for the division of wealth and natural resources, the institutions to undertake these tasks, including the National Revenue Fund, the Commission for the division and allocation of revenues and resources, its powers, and the issues of the principles and foundations for the structuring state's institutions.

The spokesman for the government delegation stated that the discussion of the national issues aims for the building of a new social contract between the Sudanese people based on the foundations of citizenship, for which the December revolution has provided an objective opportunity to resolve all issues, and to address the root causes of war and marginalization in Sudan.