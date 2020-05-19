Namibia: Vioolsdrift Border Post Reopens

15 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Steven Klukowski

The panic that erupted at the South African side of the Vioolsdrift border since Tuesday has been restored with the reopening of the border late on Wednesday night.

Immigration officials at the border post, according to a report by a South African newspaper decided to close the gates Tuesday evening for reasons of inaccessibility to water.

A clearing agent at the site said the volume of trucks carrying essential goods rapidly increased at the border post.

"The main issue is it seems the department of water knew about the issue, apparently for a few months, but they haven't done anything about it," the newspaper quoted a source who preferred anonymity.

The report further stated that both officials and visitors, as a result, could not access fresh drinking water, ablution facilities and bathrooms.

This apparently irked the officials to take these drastic measures, as they could also not conform to the Covid-19 measure of handwashing as the result of lack of water.

According to the agent, this clearly demonstrates the South African government's apathy towards the situation as it could have easily dispatched a temporary water tanker to the site.

The paper reported truck drivers endured the most suffering.

It went on that these trucks used diesel to keep their produce fresh and they had to detour for over 100km to nearby depots to fill up again.

The agent also indicated that the border has been quite during the level five lockdown period, but became much busier with the introduction of level four two weeks ago. Almost 200 trucks pass through the border post daily.

When approached for more clarity David Indongo, Namibian Police Force //Kharas regional commander said it has been business as usual on the Namibian side of the border post during the said period. He further confirmed that the South African authorities have now resolved the issue and that the border post was reopened.

"Since the closure lasted only few hours, it does not really have a significant impact in terms of the delivery of essential services into Namibia," said Indongo.

He further said truck drivers were advised during the closure of the border post to divert to Ariamsvlei as a means to enforce normal cross border operations.

He said fears of the closure spreading to other South African border posts does not exist anymore, according to information provide by that country's authorities.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.