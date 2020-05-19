Tanzania: Weeping MP Exposes Rot in Chadema

CHADEMA legislator Peter Lijualikali (Kilombero) yesterday decided to spill the beans as he took aim at the party's leadership under Freeman Mbowe.

The youthful lawmaker made an emotional speech, twice breaking into tears, as he argued the case over the party he loved the most and ended up leaving him for a dump for unfounded allegations.

Mr Lijualikali, contributing in parliament said he had been degraded, disregarded, even as his money was being chopped off by Chadema as part of measures to ensure sustainability of the main opposition party.

According to him, he started his career five years ago when he had only six million, but the salary allowances that he was receiving was being chopped by his party.

But, an MP stunned the House when he started crying stating that he was ready if the House Speaker gave him an opportunity to decamp to the ruling CCM even if he could become a sweeper in the party's offices.

"The decision by Mr Freeman Mbowe, the Chairman of my party that we should quarantine for 14 days was an order because we didn't get together to make a decision," he noted adding.

"Even when we were expelled from the party, they did not give us time to be heard."

He lamented over lack of democracy within Chadema, gross violation of the party's constitution and unquestionable misuse of billions of funds raised through MPs monthly contributions.

Lijualikali said many of his colleagues have grievances but lacked the courage to either confront or raise their cases against their leader, Mbowe.

"He has no State power, neither defence nor security organs... he has nothing at all but he still abuses his position, bullying his subordinates, what if he is given all the powers?" questioned the legislator amid cheers from the MPs.