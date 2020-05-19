Tanzania: Govt Appeals for Climate Change Impact Mitigation

THE government has urged Tanzanians, civil society organisations (CSOs) and development partners to cooperate in raising public awareness and taking action on environmental protection and preservation to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The call was made in Dodoma yesterday by Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment) Mussa Azzan Zungu, when addressing a news conference ahead of World Environment Day (WED) marked each year on June 5.

It is the United Nations (UN)'s flagship day for the promotion of global awareness and action on the environment.

Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people in more than 100 countries worldwide.

WED is a powerful platform to accelerate, amplify and engage people, communities and governments across the world to take action on critical environmental challenges facing the planet.

However, according to Mr Zungu, to avoid public gatherings as the world continues battling with the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, this year WED will only involve campaigns through the media where various education programmes are expected to be aired by local TV and radio stations.

"Equally, the awareness campaign will be conducted through social media, essay writing competition, music that educates people on the effects of climate change and environmental pollution as well as airing speeches from government leaders," said Mr Zungu.

He added that other activities would involve campaign clarification, sensation of members of the public on growing environmental concerns and how to prevent them.

WED, which was initially scheduled to take place in Lindi Region, is expected to be marked under the theme: 'Environmental Protection for Curbing Impacts of Climate Change.'