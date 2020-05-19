Uganda: COVID-19 Cases in Uganda Jump to 260

19 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uganda now stands at 260 after 12 new cases were registered on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases were confirmed from 1,743 samples of truck drivers.

All the new cases are Ugandans, according to health workers.

Thirty two foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were turned back to their respective countries, according to tweet that was posted on the ministry's Twitter handle.

The ministry stated that they have recorded 63 COVID-19 recoveries.

On Sunday, 21 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 248.

President Museveni announced on Monday that all Ugandans aged six and above will be given free facemasks in a bid to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus.

"This mask must be worn all the time when you are in public. Whether you are sneezing, talking or coughing. Since many people raised the issue that they cannot afford these masks, the gov't has decided to provide these masks to all Ugandans 6 years and above," Mr Museveni said in a televised address.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.