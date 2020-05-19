Uganda: COVID-19 Cases in Uganda Jump to 260

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uganda now stands at 260 after 12 new cases were registered on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases were confirmed from 1,743 samples of truck drivers.

All the new cases are Ugandans, according to health workers.

Thirty two foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were turned back to their respective countries, according to tweet that was posted on the ministry's Twitter handle.

The ministry stated that they have recorded 63 COVID-19 recoveries.

On Sunday, 21 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 248.

President Museveni announced on Monday that all Ugandans aged six and above will be given free facemasks in a bid to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus.

"This mask must be worn all the time when you are in public. Whether you are sneezing, talking or coughing. Since many people raised the issue that they cannot afford these masks, the gov't has decided to provide these masks to all Ugandans 6 years and above," Mr Museveni said in a televised address.