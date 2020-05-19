Zimbabwe: Corruption in Issuance of Exemption Letters Exposed

19 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Patrick Chitumba

Government has unearthed corruption in the issuance of exemptions letters for travellers during the Covid-19 lockdown by officials in the Gweru District Development Coordinator's office.

The officers are allegedly demanding bribes of up to US$50 to facilitate the issuance of the letters to unauthorised people intending to move around during the lockdown.

While Government has generally relaxed the lockdown regulations, including the need for people to produce exemption letters at check points, security personnel at the check points can still demand to see them.

The office has since been ordered to stop issuing anymore travelling exemption letters to ordinary people and businesses during this Covid-19 induced lockdown.

In an interview yesterday, Midlands Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Abiot Maronge said they were looking into the alleged corruption in the issuance of travelling exemptions by officers in Gweru District Development Coordinator's office.

He said people in need of such documents should go to the police while investigations were taking place.

Mr Maronge said his office had since asked the Gweru District Development Coordinator Mr Jorum Chimedza to compile a report.

"Investigations are underway," he said.

"Different figures of alleged bribe money are being thrown around and we will get to the bottom of this. It is Government position that people don't pay a single cent for the document."

The Minister of State Security Owen Ncube recently warned Members of Parliament and councillors against issuing the travelling exemptions, saying only police and District Development Coordinators had the prerogative to issue the letters.

As such, security forces who are enforcing the lockdown are not recognising exemptions issued by MPs and councillors.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.