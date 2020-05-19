Zimbabwe: MPs Roll Out COVID-19 Awareness Campaigns

Zanu PF Members of Parliament have launched a campaign to educate people from the grassroots on Covid-19, while assisting the needy in their respective constituencies.

Families are being assisted with food items such as maize-meal, cooking oil, sugar, salt and personal protective equipment (PPE).

These campaigns also come amid reports that many people have not taken heed of the safety and hygienic measures ascribed by Government.

They are said to be undermining effects of the global pandemic despite reports of massive deaths and infections worldwide.

In an interview with The Herald, Gutu South legislator and the ruling party's chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi said he had been going around the constituency educating people on the global pandemic and donating food items, sanitisers and masks to the underprivileged.

"Our first task was to raise awareness and educate members in our constituency on the dangers of Covid-19," he said. "I moved around the constituency, talking to community leaders and using public address systems to advise people to listen to information coming from Government, especially on social distancing, staying at home and avoiding crowded places like churches and funerals.

"We have donated soaps, sanitisers, face masks and other PPEs. We have also donated food hampers to the less privileged."

Cde Togarepi said members of the constituency were finding it difficult to adapt to regulations, including avoiding church gatherings and attending funerals in large numbers as they felt it was a violation of their cultural traditions.

"The response to our awareness campaigns has been overwhelming, however, the challenge is with some cultural practices that are difficult to let go," he said.

Harare South legislator Cde Tongai Mnangagwa said he had given out face masks and other PPEs and basic food items to vulnerable families in the constituency.

"I have donated face masks in areas that have vulnerable families and I have also donated protective clothing to the small health centres in my area," he said. "We have been giving food hampers across the constituency.

"I have also donated basic commodities to thousands of families who are in need of aid and we have been getting donations from well-wishers like Prophet Eubert Angel through his Eubert Angel Foundation."

Cde Mnangagwa said there was still room for adding more to existing donations in light of the indefinite lockdown extension while also continuing with awareness campaigns.

"I feel I have not done as much as I would have liked so I am busy sourcing more since the situation requires compulsory wearing of face masks in public places."

"We are also doing a lot of awareness campaigning on the need to practice social distancing and washing of hands at regular intervals to avoid the spread of Covid-19," he said. "We are encouraging the residents to stay indoors and avoid crowded public areas."

Umguza constituency legislator Cde Richard Moyo said he was moving around raising awareness, adding that security personnel were active in the constituency ensuring that laid down regulations were being adhered to.

"We are doing awareness campaigns around the constituency and security services are alert on the ground to make sure our people observe social distancing wherever they are, even if they are buying maize-meal in shops and calling for unnecessary movement of people," said Cde Moyo.

Proportional representation MP Cde Tatenda Mavetera said she had managed to provide face masks and basic food items such as sugar and salt to the underprivileged and elderly people in communities.

Cde Mavetera said she had helped sanitise community boreholes while also emphasising the need for social distancing.

"The first thing I managed to do was go around the constituencies educating people and telling them about the dos and don'ts of Covid-19," she said.

"I also visited the vegetable market in Chikwanha and we realised that people were not practicing social distancing among other regulations, so we went there and encouraged them to adopt safe practices."