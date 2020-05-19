Sudan: Ministry of Justice Issues Statement On U.S. Court Decision

18 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Justice issued this evening a statement regarding the US Supreme Court's decision issued today on the bombings of the United States embassies in Nairobi and Dar El Salaam in 1998.

The statement conveyed that the Sudan's Government will remain engaged in negotiations with the United States of America to settle the issue of the bombing of its embassies in Nairobi and Dar Al Salaam in 1998, and to work to fully normalize relations between the two countries in order to completely free the Sudanese people from one of the heaviest legacies of the defunct regime.

