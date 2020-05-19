Sudan: RF Optimistic Over Start of Discussions On National Issues

18 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Revolutionary Front expressed optimism over the start of discussions on national issues with the government according to the timetable announced by the southern Sudan's mediation, which aims to reach a final peace agreement on the 20th of June 2020.

The RF issued statement today, renewing its determination to reach a peace agreement that gives new hope to the displaced, refugees and the marginalized people, as its most important demands despite the health conditions of the corona pandemic the world is going through.

The statement has called on the revolution forces for the change, and the Sudanese people to support the peace process, special that the parties enter to the final stages of the process, indicating that just peace is the least that the front can offer to the Sudanese people to open the way for building a civil state, resolve the economic crisis and reforming the foreign relations.

The FR renewed its thanks for the mediation represented by the State of South Sudan, the international partners in the region, the neighbouring countries, the European Union, the Troika Group, the United Nations and the African Union.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.