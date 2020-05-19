Sudan: RF Optimistic Over Start of Discussions On National Issues

Juba — The Revolutionary Front expressed optimism over the start of discussions on national issues with the government according to the timetable announced by the southern Sudan's mediation, which aims to reach a final peace agreement on the 20th of June 2020.

The RF issued statement today, renewing its determination to reach a peace agreement that gives new hope to the displaced, refugees and the marginalized people, as its most important demands despite the health conditions of the corona pandemic the world is going through.

The statement has called on the revolution forces for the change, and the Sudanese people to support the peace process, special that the parties enter to the final stages of the process, indicating that just peace is the least that the front can offer to the Sudanese people to open the way for building a civil state, resolve the economic crisis and reforming the foreign relations.

The FR renewed its thanks for the mediation represented by the State of South Sudan, the international partners in the region, the neighbouring countries, the European Union, the Troika Group, the United Nations and the African Union.