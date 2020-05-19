Ethiopia: Sudan and Ethiopia Political Committee Concludes Work in Addis Ababa

Khartoum — The Sudanese- Ethiopian high-level political committee concluded work in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa after a two-day round of meetings.

The Sudan's delegation to the committee's meetings led by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis, and the Ethiopian delegation was headed by Mr Demeke Mekonnen, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, delivered during his visit to Ethiopia a message from the Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk to his Ethiopian counterpart

The meeting of the Sudanese- Ethiopian high-level political committee was held in friendly atmosphere, presenting the brotherly relations between the two countries, and mutual understanding.

The meeting has emphasized commitment of the two countries to enhance bilateral cooperation, the importance of continuing deliberations to create conducive environment for the solution of the border issues in the current frameworks and based on the agreed on and signed documents.

The meeting also reviewed the security situation on the border areas, and agreed on boosting cooperation to confront all criminal activities, to provide security for the residents of these areas, and to enhance popular relations between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to hold a meeting in Khartoum at the end of next June.