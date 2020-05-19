Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Head of UNAMID Mission in Darfur

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General , Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman, met at his office today, Mr. Jeremiah Mamabolo, the Head of the Joint United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur "UNAMID", in the framework of the continuous consultation between the government and the mission on its work in Sudan.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ilham Shanter, noted in a press statement following the meeting that the Head of the Sovereign Council heard during the meeting to a briefing from Mr. Mamabolo about the meeting of the African Peace and Security Council that will be held in the coming days in preparation for the upcoming Security Council session in New York related to the future of the UNAMID mission in Sudan.

Ambassador Ilham pointed out that the Head of the Sovereign Council affirmed during the meeting the Sudan's declared stance regarding the nature of the upcoming UN mission to Sudan to replace the UNAMID, which was previously clarified in the message of the Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck, he sent to the United Nations on February 27, 2020, clarifying the requirements of the government of Sudan in relation to the upcoming mission, including the support of peace, the support of the state's efforts to move from peacekeeping missions to peace support, the confirmation that there are no military forces in the next mission, to provided that the mission undertakes peace support, the return of the displaced and the support for development.

The Ambassador said that the chairman of the Sovereign Council has highly appreciated the efforts of the UNAMID mission in Sudan and the importance of continuing to support the peace process in Juba.

Ambassador Ilham added that the chairman of the SC referred during the meeting to the phone call he had made with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in which he affirmed Sudan's keenness to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need.

She explained that the meeting discussed the changes that took place on the overall situation in Darfur and with which the situation has become different from before, and in which the state took all the necessary measures to protect civilians, and provided them with the necessary needs.

On his part, the head of the joint mission of the United Nations and the African Union "UNAMID" Jeremiah Mamabolo asserted the importance of the meeting with chairman of the SC, indicating that the meeting comes at an important time coinciding with intense discussions taking place in the corridors of the African Union and the United Nations on the next decision on the future of UNAMID, where the upcoming meeting of the African Peace and Security Council will discuss the exit of UNAMID.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the meeting discussed a number of issues related to the exit of UNAMID forces and what can be done after its departure, and touched some issues that could be done by UNAMID, such as the supporting of the peace process in Juba.

The Head of the "UNAMID" commended commitment of the Sudanese parties towards the ongoing peace process in Juba to reach a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

Mamabolo noted that the meeting also discussed how to fill the vacuum that will occur after the exit of UNAMID forces, especially that the government will be responsible for the process of securing Darfur, protecting civilians and facing issues of violence between social components.