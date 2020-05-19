Sudan: SC, Ministers Delegations Briefed On Overall Situation in Gedaref

Al-Gedaref May (SUNA) - The delegations of the Sovereign and Ministers Council, which include Maulana Hassan Mohamed Sheikh Idris Gadi, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Walaa Al-Boushi briefed the overall situation in Al- Gedaref State.

In a press statement following the delegation's meeting with the State's Security Committee today, headed by the Governor, caretaker of Al -Gedaref state, Major General, Nasrul Eddin Abdul-Gayum, and the leaders of the regular forces, Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman said that the delegation was informed by a detailed reports about the security stability the state is witnessing as a result of the efforts made by the regular forces during the last period, and briefed on the criminal situation through the report submitted by the police leadership, which showed a decrease in criminal reports and the decrease of crime.

The member of sovereign council, Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, affirmed that the delegation was assured on the measures taken by the state Ministry of Health to address the corona pandemic, which had 77 cases of infection, indicating that the delegation commended the ministry's efforts and the state's decisions to control the infiltrators to the state who directly caused the increase of the number of the corona cases.

The delegation also praised the state's decision in absorb the graduates of the Faculty of Medicine of Al- Gedaref University to cover the shortage of cadres working in this field, and the support of health sciences school students to health cadres in the various localities of the state.

On his part, the governor, caretaker of al- Gedaref state, Major General Nasrul Eddin Abdul-Gayum, affirmed the state's government, the regular forces and the components of the state keenness and commitment to exert more efforts to achieve security and provide the demands of the people of the state and to bringing about the change that the revolution's martyrs sacrificed blood for justice, peace And freedom.