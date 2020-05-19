Sudan: Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies Extends Lockdown

18 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies issued today's evening a statement stating the objective reasons for the extension of the lockdown in Khartoum state for a period of two weeks from May 19.

The Security and Defense Council has approved the recommendation of the Supreme Committee to extend the lockdown in Khartoum state.

The statement noted that the country's Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies has reviewed the health situation for the past eight weeks, and assured on the level of increasing and spreading of infections and deaths, the effectiveness of precautionary measures in reducing the spread of the pandemic, and the Committee has affirmed through the medical reports prepared by the Ministry of Health, that the largest number of the confirmed and recorded cases is still in Khartoum state in which the rate of infection is more than 80% compared to the rest of the states, and in the state of Khartoum.

The committee was assured on the effectiveness of the prohibition measures in reducing the crowding and mixing, due to the citizens' conscious with the directives provided by the authorities, and the patience and dedication of the regular forces in the application of the ban.

The committee warns that the circumstances of Eid Al-Fitr may constitute an opportunity to violate the health requirements necessary to limit the spread of the pandemic citizens, and it remains necessary not to help in what harms the society and exposes it to risks.

Accordingly, the Security and Defense Council approved the recommendation of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies to extend the lockdown in Khartoum state, for a further two weeks, starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with emphasis on the non-movement of internal transportation, and the non-movement of passenger transport vehicles to and from Khartoum State.

The statement has noted to the restrictions movement and disruption the of the citizen's interests, stressing on intensifying work of the medical examination teams during the period of the ban in order to give indications that help to gradually lift the ban.

