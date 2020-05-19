Sudan: PM Praise's Efforts of Darfur Bar Association

18 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk received the memorandum of the Darfur Bar Association regarding the security situation in Sudan in general and Darfur in particular.

This came during his meeting today with the delegation of the Darfur Bar Association headed by Professor Mohamed Abdullah Al-Doma.

The PM appreciated the efforts of the Darfur Bar Association calling for continued cooperation in all issues related to the situation in Darfur.

On his part, the Deputy Chairman of the Darfur Bar Association, explained in a press statement that the memo included specific issues, including the security situation in Darfur, especially with the approaching date for the exit of the UNAMID mission and the beginning of the agricultural season, noting that the meeting tackled the demand made by the PM to the United Nations regarding the shift to the sixth chapter, meanwhile, Professor Saleh Mahmoud added that they have identified the goals and objectives of the PM from this request for the necessity to implement Chapter Six.

Professor Saleh Mahmoud indicated that if peace is achieved under Chapter Six, there will be a very great opportunity for the victims of wars and conflicts in all the war zones in Sudan, explaining that the meeting asserted the importance of continuing consultations on the situation in Darfur between the PM and the Darfur Bar Association.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.