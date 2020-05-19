Sudan: PM Praise's Efforts of Darfur Bar Association

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk received the memorandum of the Darfur Bar Association regarding the security situation in Sudan in general and Darfur in particular.

This came during his meeting today with the delegation of the Darfur Bar Association headed by Professor Mohamed Abdullah Al-Doma.

The PM appreciated the efforts of the Darfur Bar Association calling for continued cooperation in all issues related to the situation in Darfur.

On his part, the Deputy Chairman of the Darfur Bar Association, explained in a press statement that the memo included specific issues, including the security situation in Darfur, especially with the approaching date for the exit of the UNAMID mission and the beginning of the agricultural season, noting that the meeting tackled the demand made by the PM to the United Nations regarding the shift to the sixth chapter, meanwhile, Professor Saleh Mahmoud added that they have identified the goals and objectives of the PM from this request for the necessity to implement Chapter Six.

Professor Saleh Mahmoud indicated that if peace is achieved under Chapter Six, there will be a very great opportunity for the victims of wars and conflicts in all the war zones in Sudan, explaining that the meeting asserted the importance of continuing consultations on the situation in Darfur between the PM and the Darfur Bar Association.