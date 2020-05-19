Angola: We Look Forward to Strengthening Relationship With Angola - FM

Khartoum — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdullah, sent a congratulatory message to Ambassador Teteh Antonio, on the occasion of his appointment as Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola.

The FM extended in the message her sincere congratulations and best wishes for success to the Minister in his post, expressing aspiration to work closely with him to promote the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the enhancement of relations of cooperation at the regional and international levels, and issues of common concern.