Sudan: Hamdouck Welcomes Sheikh Azra'ag Tayba's Initiative to Complete Peace

18 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk received the initiative of Sheikh Abdullah Azra'ag Tayba to complete the peace process in the country.

This came during his meeting today in his office in the Cabinet of Ministers Sheikh Abdullah Azra'ag Tayba, headed by his son Sheikh Al-Rayah Ak- Sheikh Abdullah.

The Media Advisor of the Prime Minister's Office, Fayez Al-Sheikh, said that the PM has appreciated Sheikh Abdullah Azra'ag's struggle in the glorious December revolution, his efforts to complete the peace process, his relations with the leaders of the armed struggle movements, and his Sufis' extension in Southern Kordofan, Blue Nile and Eastern Sudan.

The head of the Federal National Party, the member of the Central Council for Freedom and Change, and member of the delegation, Dr. Yousif Mohamed Zein said in a press statement that the delegation handed over Sheikh Abdullah Azra'aq Tayba vision for the success of the transitional period, the completion of the peace process, and laying e foundations for democracy in the country, noting that the memorandum affirmed willingness of Sheikh Abdullah Azra'aq Tayba to facilitate the negotiation process until peace prevails, the transitional government complete its tasks and the many files awaiting it, indicating that the delegation stressed Sheikh Azra'aq Tayba concern with Al - Gazira scheme which he defended and fought the previous periods of governments.

He added that the PM, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, promised to give full attention to the scheme, and the success of the summer agricultural season, promising also to communicate with Sheikh Abdullah Azra'aq Tayba and take advantage of his capabilities to support the peace process in the country.

