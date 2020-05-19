Botswana: President Masisi in Zimbabwe for Troika Meet

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, left for Zimbabwe this morning to attend a meeting of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation Troika.

He would be participating in the summit in his capacity as the incoming chairperson of the same SADC organ. He would resume his reigns in August.

The President is accompanied by the Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Kabo Morwaeng and other senior government officials. The delegation will return home today.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>