Nigeria: ACCA Introduces Online Exams

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has said it is introducing new flexibility for its students around the world to enable them to take their exams at home or in another location in circumstances where centre-based exam sittings are disrupted.

It stated that the development would ensure robust and secure way of using the latest technology to enable remote invigilation of ACCA Qualification exams, to give its students reassurance that they can continue their exam journey in the face of Covid-19 disruption.

ACCA's Executive Director, Strategy and Development, Alan Hatfield, said: "We recognise the disruption and frustration the pandemic and resulting exam cancellations have caused for our students and their desire to progress, and this development will ensure their opportunity to do so.

"We're targeting June to enable this for our on-demand exams (Applied Knowledge and Foundation level exams) and September for our session-based Applied Skills exams. We're still exploring the situation for our Strategic Professional exams and we'll provide updates soon."

Under remote invigilation, exams are taken online and supervised remotely by a live invigilator. There is a thorough system of checks involving biometrics, artificial intelligence and recording - rigour, security and integrity are paramount.