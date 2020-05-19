Nigeria: House of Reps Committee Apologises to Premium Times Over Summon to Investigative Hearing

An ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives on Monday apologised to Premium Times for erroneously inviting the newspaper to an investigative hearing.

The committee had in a May 12 letter invited the paper over the unproven allegation by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation offered the House a $10 million inducement to pass the infectious diseases bill.

On receipt of the summon at the company's headquarters in Abuja, two top officials of Premium Times separately telephoned the clerk of the committee, Ezennia Nwanekezie, at different times, to explain that the invitation was baseless and unwarranted since the paper did not publish any article on the matter being investigated by his panel.

But Mr Nwanekezie insisted he acted based on the instructions from committee members. He said Premium Times was free to send in a written complaint about the invitation. The committee did not reply to the complaint letter, the company's Head of Operations, Oti Omatsone, said.

Premium Times Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, said the newspaper nonetheless honoured the invitation "out of respect for the House and the Committee."

At the hearing, Mr Mojeed challenged the committee to present evidence that the paper published the said story. He said his paper was shocked and disappointed that the House could drag it into a matter it knew nothing about.

Responding, the chairman of the investigative panel, Henry Nwawuoba (PDP, Imo) said Mr Mojeed's disclosure was 'breaking news' to his committee. He immediately apologised for the erroneous invitation, saying his panel would conduct an internal investigation to determine how and why the misrepresentation occurred.

He commended Premium Times for its show of respect and demonstration of professionalism.

After the hearing, another member of the committee also apologised to Mr Mojeed, saying that the mixup came from the clerk of the committee.

Meanwhile, the committee also invited four other media organizations, two of which were absent -- The Nation and Leadership Newspapers.

But Daily Post and Vanguard Newspapers apologised for publishing stories on the allegations. The latter said it had retracted the online version of the story having refrained from getting it into print format.

The Country Representative of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Paulin Basinga, who was first to testify at the hearing, said there was no interaction whatsoever between himself or his Foundation and the House.

"To be clear, the Foundation has not offered any financial incentives to any member of Nigeria's legislative branch for the passage of legislation nor has it offered any grants to organisations in Nigeria in connection with the same," Mr Basinga told the panel.

The spokesperson of CUPP, Imo Ugochinyere, who made the allegation, was absent at the hearing. He was represented by his group's legal counsel, Tochukwu Uhazurike.

The committee, however, rejected the representation by Mr Uhazurike, saying that arrangement was not in line with the rules of the House.

The hearing has now been rescheduled to Thursday, a date the committee said Mr Ugochinyere must appear before it with evidence of inducement as alleged by him or face a charge of contempt of parliament.

"Tell your principal to make himself available by Thursday," Chairman Nwawuoba told CUPP's counsel, "failure of which we will turn in our recommendation to the House."