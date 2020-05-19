Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Dismisses Social Media Chats As Fake and Malicious

MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has dismissed as fake social media chats purporting to be between him and some Zanu PF officials.

In a statement Mwonzora said the chats are fake and malicious and are designed to reinforce the false allegations that his party is working with Zanu PF.

"There are WhatsApp chats being circulated on social media purporting to be a conversation between us and some Zanu PF officials who include Energy Mutodi and Oppah Muchinguri. Those chats are fake, false and malicious. They are designed to buttress the false allegations that we are working with Zanu PF ahead of our Extraordinary Congress slated for the 31st July 2020," said Mwonzora

He urged Zimbabweans to ignore the chats and had no kind words for Journalist cum activist Hopewell Chin'ono whom he said was a propagandist.

"Zimbabweans must just ignore those false WhatsApp chats with the contempt they deserve. These falsehoods are meant to divert focus from what is currently happening in the political field. Only a few weeks ago a rabid social commentator and Zanu Pf G40 apologist and propagandist, Hopewell Chin'ono circulated fake social media chats on Twitter purporting to be a conversation in which I was supposed to have admitted working with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"These chats were proven to be fake and fearing legal action Chin'ono later deleted them.For the record we are leaders of the main opposition party and we have never worked with Zanu PF outside the GNU and formal bodies like Parliament and Councils." he said

Mwonzora said the conversations were also meant to distract courageous legislators who vetoed against resigning from parliament.

"These chats and other shenanigans are meant to divert attention to the brave rebellion by our MPs who rejected the instruction to resign en masse from Parliament by the Zanu-PF G40 sponsored outfit calling it's self the Alliance party"

Social media was abuzz with chats purported to be between Mwonzora and Zanu PF officials who include Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri and Information deputy Minister Energy Mutodi implying that Zanu PF was funding MDC.