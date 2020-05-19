Zimbabwe: Panic At Bakers Inn As 22 Suspected COVID-19 Cases Observed

Fear gripped Bakers Inn employees and management last week after 22 cases of suspected Covid-19 cases were observed when workers went through the now mandatory Covid-19 screening.

However, there was a sigh of relief, at one of the largest bread manufacturers in the country, when all the 22 cases returned negative after retests.

This was confirmed Monday by Runesu Dzimiri, the Federation of Food and Allied Workers Union (FFAWU) secretary-general.

"All employees tested through the rapid testing process and all were negative. About 22 cases suspected Covid-19 were observed and later retested through PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing and all were negative and are reporting for duty," he said.

"It is critical to note that FFAWUZ is in support of these periodic inspections which are expected to be conducted across all regions targeting companies in the food processing and allied industries."

Dzimiri praised Bakers Inn for providing employees with adequate personal protective equipment and maintaining hygiene at all work stations including its outlets.

"Regular fumigation is done, and a social WhatsApp platform has been created and it is functional in order to facilitate communication between Bakers Inn employees and management regarding Covid-19 related issues," he said.

"There is regular sanitisation of door handles and other hot spots frequented by employees. Employees are provided with transport to and from work wherein mandatory safe distance is maintained on sitting arrangement."