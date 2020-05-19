Zimbabwe: RBZ Says They Found the Man Who Flaunted New Banknotes On Social Media

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
19 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced that it had locate the man who posted a video on social media flaunting new $5 bank notes.

The RBZ posted on Twitter that they had identified the source of the said banknotes through serial numbers against the bank's records.

"RBZ's Financial Intelligence Unit with help from relevant authorities has managed to identify the man in the video that circulated on social media showing off packaged brand new $5 notes. The matter has since been referred to law enforcement agents for any further investigations," said RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya in a statement.

More to follow...

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.