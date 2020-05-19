Zimbabwe: Musarara Urges Govt to Maintain Health Centres As He Donates PPE Worth Zw$500 000

19 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

The Covid-19 pandemic is a warning to the government that public health institutions must be maintained and resourced at all times, businessman Tafadzwa Musarara has said.

He was speaking last weekend in Chiweshe while donating medical supplies worth ZW$500 000 to Howard Mission Hospital, a Salvation Army church-run institution.

"This pandemic has taught us that at all times our health institutions must be adequately resourced," Musarara said while handing over the donation to the hospital authorities and villagers from surrounding areas.

The donated material includes, personal protective equipment (PPE), knapsack sprayers, disinfectants, hand sanitisers, washable face masks and gowns.

"Let us take this pandemic seriously at all times and not wait for our relatives or colleagues to die first so that we believe it is real, let us follow all the lockdown laws and protect our families," said Musarara

"The Covid-19 pandemic has become the worst disaster since the end of World War II. The virus is invincible, aggressive, non-discriminatory, and unrelenting. The cure of this disease remains out of sight," he added.

Musarara also pledged six months supply of mealie meal to the hospital through his company Drotsky. His other company NatBake will also supply bread to the hospital for the next two months.

Senator Angeline Tongogara who also attended the handover ceremony said the Covid-19 pandemic had taught Zimbabweans to develop and be more innovative. She also commended the country's universities for stepping in the fight against the virus by manufacturing PPEs.

"This disease has taught us that we should be innovative and learn to manufacture our own products. Look at our universities, they have been manufacturing these personal protective clothing. There is no need to buy from other countries since all the borders are now closed," she said.

