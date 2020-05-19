Zimbabwe: Govt to Protect Teachers, Learners From COVID-19 As Schools Reopen - Minister

The government has put in place measures to protect teachers and learners from Covid-19 when schools reopen.

This was said by Education Minister Cain Mathema following over two months of closure as a result of the global pandemic.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Saturday announced schools, colleges and universities would reopen for public examination classes and final year students while plans were underway for the entire education sector to resume at a later stage.

Speaking at the launch of the Bulawayo Metropolitan COVID -19 response plan Monday, Mathema stressed the importance of creating a safe and secure learning environment for both educators and learners.

"As a ministry, we have put in place plans to best prepare and support teachers and learners for a safe, secure and seamless transition back to quality teaching and learning in schools," he said.

"It is important to open-back better. The opportunity to reopen schools is also an opportunity to re-imagining schools post-COVID-19."

However, he said the actual dates for schools reopening would be determined by Mnangagwa after consulting the national Covid-19 task force.

Meanwhile, Mathema has paid tribute to schools in Bulawayo making sanitisers, detergents, and face masks as part of their Covid-19 fight.

A total of 119 schools in Bulawayo are producing face masks while eight high schools are manufacturing sanitisers under the guidance of the National University of Science (NUST)'s chemistry department.

The schools and other developing partners mounted a mini Covid-19 prevention exhibition at Eveline High School.

"The work of the schools that we have witnessed during the tour of exhibits has been a significant revelation that not many had imagined schools possess the potential to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the manner they have demonstrated," said Mathema.

"In the mode of the past, schools would largely be waiting for others to kindly avail these PPEs to them.

"But kudos to our schools, they have decided to take the proverbial bull by the horns and produce face masks, sanitisers, and detergents as part of critical life-saving. I want to stress that as schools produce these PPEs, there should never be any compromise on quality."

He urged the schools to work with the Health Ministry in respect to quality control.