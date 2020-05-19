Zimbabwe: Four Arrested for Stealing 30 Goats, 5 Sheep

19 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Police in Bulawayo have confirmed the arrest of four men in connection with stealing 30 goats and five sheep from two villagers at Homestead in Kezi, Matabeleland South last Friday.

The suspects are Tinashe Masambu (25), Milton Mlilo (25), Meliwethu Maphosa (18) and Mbuso Dube (29).

Police provincial spokesperson for Bulawayo province, Inspector Abednigo Ncube outlined the details leading to the arrest.

"I can confirm that we arrested and are investigating four accused persons for stealing 30 goats and five sheep," he said.

"They took the livestock into an unregistered kombi which was driven by the fourth accused Dube. The matter was reported at Sun Yat Sen police station. 16 goats were stolen from the first complainant while 14 goats and five sheep were looted from the other."

On the day and in the afternoon, Mlilo sold a goat for R500 to Wandile Mlalazi of Pumula South who was later spotted by one of the complainants who was looking for her stolen goats at a livestock selling area in Kelvin Industrial sites in Bulawayo.

This prompted the complainant to make a report to police the at Western Commonage Police Station.

Police questioned Mlalazi who gave them information before asking him to make a call to Mlilo. The police later proceeded to Old Pumula suburb where they apprehended Masambu, Mlilo, and Maphosa.

"The trio led the police officers to Iminyela where Dube was arrested. Police managed to recover eight live goats and two sheep as well as one carcass while other goats are yet to be recovered as investigations are in progress.

"The four are currently detained at ZRP Western Commonage while investigations are in progress," said Ncube.

Meanwhile, villagers at Homestead in Kezi have pleaded with the police to intervene and restore order in their area due to anti-social behaviour happening in the area.

"Our place is now a hot-spot for thieves. Just recently they stole 12 solar panels from our clinic in a space of a week. We think they are also the ones who stole the goats. I am also a victim because my donkey was stolen by someone from our neighbouring village who tied its mouth using a wire.

"The donkey spent several days without eating or drinking and the matter is now in the hands of the village head for us to resolve the conflict," Owen Ncube told NewZimbabwe.com.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.