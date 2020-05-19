Tunisia: Ras Jedir-Covid19 - Libyan Nationals Back Home After Completing Quarantine in Tunisia

19 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A number of Libyan families returned home Monday through the border crossing of Ras Jedir (Medenine governorate), after completing their mondatory quarantine in Tunisia at the request of the Libyan consulate.

18 vehicles carrying 57 Libyan nationals onboard crossed the borders, a security source told TAP.

Besides, 1,800 Libyan nationals staying in various holtels in Zarzis are expected to complete their quarantine on May 26 and 27.

All the Libyan nationals were subjected to testing for COVID-19, which turned up negative, member of their monitoring team in Zarzis Ali Selmi specified to TAP.

They will be tested for a second time before they return home.

4,000 Tunisian nationals have been repatriated from Libya since the closure of the Ras Jedir border crossing as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Libyan trucks loaded with goods also left the Tunisian territory.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

