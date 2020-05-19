Tunisia: COVID-19 - Mission of Mobile Military Laboratory Ends in Douz

Tunis/Tunisia — The mobile microbiological laboratory under the Directorate General of Military Health in Douz, from May 2 to 16, 2020, conducted a total of 1,161 tests for Covid-19 in the Kebili governorate before leaving the region on Sunday.

The mobile military laboratory's role was to boost efforts of the public sector in the Covid-19 screening tests to stem the spread of the virus, especially in the Kalaa locality (north Douz), considered as "a virus cluster."

In a statement to TAP, Head of the laboratory Colonel Major Pharmacist Mohamed Ben Moussa said the laboratory had conducted 1,161 tests during its mission in Kebili governorate.

Part of it involves 580 swabs taken from military personnel and some members of their families working in the governorate, which turned up negative. The laboratory also took 581 swabs from citizens living mainly in the localities of Kalaa and Douz. Only one new positive case was diagnosed on the last day of the mission, according to a source in the regional health directorate.

The same unit further provided free-of-charge consultations for servicemen and civilians working in several specialities, mainly pneumology, viral disease, pediatrics, radiology, emergency medicine and general medicine.

The laboratory also conducted 43 tests on the staff of the hotel accommodating the military and medical personnel and housing the mobile laboratory.

According to latest data provided by the Health Ministry, the number of infection cases in Kebili has reached 107, including 64 recoveries and 43 still infected persons.