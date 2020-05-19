Tunisia: COVID-19 - Mission of Mobile Military Laboratory Ends in Douz

19 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The mobile microbiological laboratory under the Directorate General of Military Health in Douz, from May 2 to 16, 2020, conducted a total of 1,161 tests for Covid-19 in the Kebili governorate before leaving the region on Sunday.

The mobile military laboratory's role was to boost efforts of the public sector in the Covid-19 screening tests to stem the spread of the virus, especially in the Kalaa locality (north Douz), considered as "a virus cluster."

In a statement to TAP, Head of the laboratory Colonel Major Pharmacist Mohamed Ben Moussa said the laboratory had conducted 1,161 tests during its mission in Kebili governorate.

Part of it involves 580 swabs taken from military personnel and some members of their families working in the governorate, which turned up negative. The laboratory also took 581 swabs from citizens living mainly in the localities of Kalaa and Douz. Only one new positive case was diagnosed on the last day of the mission, according to a source in the regional health directorate.

The same unit further provided free-of-charge consultations for servicemen and civilians working in several specialities, mainly pneumology, viral disease, pediatrics, radiology, emergency medicine and general medicine.

The laboratory also conducted 43 tests on the staff of the hotel accommodating the military and medical personnel and housing the mobile laboratory.

According to latest data provided by the Health Ministry, the number of infection cases in Kebili has reached 107, including 64 recoveries and 43 still infected persons.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.