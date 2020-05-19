South Africa: Knickerbocker Glory and Emperor Patel's New Clothing Regulations

19 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ashwin Desai

We can only hope that government changes direction as regards the Kafkaesque absurdity into which it has forced us.

"The price we pay for our liberty is contingency, which is never very far from absurdity" - Terry Eagleton

I have always had a love for cropped bottoms. They cover a lot, but also reveal just enough to keep a person interested.

Their origins lay in the Isle of Capri. Capri men are born with calves puffed out sideways like crabs, which sit on thighs reminiscent of twisted twigs after an Australian bushfire. It is rumoured that Franz Kafka's brilliant opening in Metamorphosis was inspired by Caprese men.

'When Gregor Samsa awoke one morning from troubled dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a monstrous insect. He was lying on his hard-shell-like back and by lifting his head a little he could see his curved brown tummy, divided by stiff arching ribs, on top of which the bed-quilt was precariously poised and seemed about to slide off completely. His numerous thighs, which were pathetically thin compared to the rest of his body, danced helplessly before his eyes.'

The description, as author and entomologist Vladimir Nabokov pointed out, does not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

