Zimbabwe: ZRP Reintroduces Sports Fund, Junior Cops Up in Arms

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reintroduced its controversial recreational fund in which funds are compulsorily deducted from all police officers' salaries.

However, the latest directive has left junior police officers fuming as they were not consulted over the issue amid fears the scheme is another plot by their seniors to collect money from them for their personal use.

The levy was scrapped in 2017 soon after the army-backed coup, which saw the removal of the now late Robert Mugabe as Zimbabwe's president.

Commissioner-General of Police (CGP) at the time Augustine Chihuri was also removed from office.

However, a recent internal police memo signed by the chief staff officer (Human Resources Administration) said CGP Godwin Matanga had approved the reintroduction of the fund and all police officers including high ranking officials are expected to contribute to it each month.

"Repeated hereunder is Chief Staff Officer (Human Resources Administration) memorandum dated 14 May 2020 with the above subject (Re-introduction of payment of recreational funds to finance sporting activities in the police service)," the memo reads in part.

"Please be kindly advised that the Commissioner-General of Police has approved the re-introduction of recreational funds in the organisation. Commanders are drawn to part 10 paragraph 6.4 of the police standing orders Volume 1 which outlines the establishment of a recreational fund."

The payments are set to resume next month and officers with the rank of superintendent and above will fork out ZW$50, inspectors and chief inspectors, $20 while assistant inspectors and below, $10 per month.

"The first deduction of the recreational fund will be in June 2020 and will be subject to review from time to time in line with the obtaining demands and emerging trends in the various sporting disciplines," the memo reads.

However, some junior police officers told NewZimbabwe.com they were unhappy with the scheme as they had not been consulted.

"Most junior cops are not happy with the reintroduction of the recreational funds as we were not consulted. The deductions also bring with them sad memories as in the past we were forced to pay monthly sums but the money was corruptly diverted by our seniors for their personal use," a source within the police told NewZimbabwe.com.