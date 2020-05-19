South Africa: Level 3 Could Be the Short-Term Panacea the Govt Needs Right Now

19 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

For the government to regain legitimacy, it has to convince citizens that it is trying to make their lives as safe and as easy as possible. It cannot afford to give the impression that the driving ambition is to control them.

There is much evidence to suggest we could move into lockdown Level 3 by the end of this week. There is also data showing that trust in government has been eroded during the past three weeks.

At the same time, the number of coronavirus cases reported each day is going up dramatically and it appears we are back "on the curve".

We now run the risk of the government losing the respect of people just as the number of those getting sick and dying is about to increase wildly. However, there are ways in which government can regain legitimacy, and thus have citizens adhering to the lockdown regulations.

On Monday morning two senior officials said publicly that they believe we may well be on Level 3 by the end of this week.

The first was the acting health director-general, Dr Anban Pillay. He said on SAfm that while those in charge were still evaluating the risks and the situation,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.