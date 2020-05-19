South Africa: Level 3 Could Be the Short-Term Panacea the Govt Needs Right Now

analysis

For the government to regain legitimacy, it has to convince citizens that it is trying to make their lives as safe and as easy as possible. It cannot afford to give the impression that the driving ambition is to control them.

There is much evidence to suggest we could move into lockdown Level 3 by the end of this week. There is also data showing that trust in government has been eroded during the past three weeks.

At the same time, the number of coronavirus cases reported each day is going up dramatically and it appears we are back "on the curve".

We now run the risk of the government losing the respect of people just as the number of those getting sick and dying is about to increase wildly. However, there are ways in which government can regain legitimacy, and thus have citizens adhering to the lockdown regulations.

On Monday morning two senior officials said publicly that they believe we may well be on Level 3 by the end of this week.

The first was the acting health director-general, Dr Anban Pillay. He said on SAfm that while those in charge were still evaluating the risks and the situation,...