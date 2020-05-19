Malawi: Treasury Failure to Fund MEC Will Affect Malawi Fresh Poll

19 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A governance expert has warned that Treasury failure to release money to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election might affect the quality and calendar of the poll.

National Integrity Platform national coordinator Jeff Kabondo has said this after MEC announced it is struggling to raise K23 billion for the smooth holding of the election expected to be on July 2.

MEC said the whole election budget is pegged at K34 billion.

"Covid-19 will always be there but this leadership issue (presidential election) has time limit on it. Government needs to solve this leadership issue first," said Kabondo.

He said failure by the government to release the K23 billion will have a negative impact as MEC will not be able to source voting materials on time.

Government says taken a begging bowl to donors to fund a K23 billion deficit in the budget for the holding of a fresh presidential election.

Treasury spokesperson Williams Banda says the government is in contact of several development partners to top up the K23 billion.

"The government has financial constraints because other resources are being channeled towards the fight against the covid-19," he said.

EU pulled out its K6 billion funding towards the election, citing it has diverted its funds towards the covid-19 fight and also said the fresh presidential election is illegitimate as parliament is yet to pass relevant electoral laws for the holding of the fresh election.

EU also indicated that it will not send its observer team because of the coronavirus fears.

UNDP said it does not fund elections but provides technical expertise only.

The electoral body's spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa says the government has only released K6.6 billion out of the promised K29 billion budget for the holding of the election.

Mwafulirwa says the budget will go up to K34 billion after factoring the covid-19 fight budget within the election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.